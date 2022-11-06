Modernized Iranian air defense system "Bavar-373" shown in Tehran

6 Nov. 13:15

This morning, an upgraded long-range anti-aircraft missile system (SAM) "Bavar-373" was presented in the presence of the Minister of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics, General Mohammad-Reza Ashtiani in Tehran.

Combat tests of the Bavar-373 air defense system equipped with Sayad-B4 missiles were successful. During these tests a stationary target was detected at a range of more than 450 km and was hit at a distance of more than 300 km. The production line of the Sayad-B4 missile was also opened at the presentation of the complex, the Iranian news agency IRNA reports.

The target detection range in the Bavar-373 air defense system has increased from 350 to 450 km, while the flight range and combat altitude of the Sayad-B4 missile have increased from 200 to 300 km and from 27 to 32 km.