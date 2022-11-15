Russian MFA tells EU ambassador grain deal must be implemented in full

15 Nov. 10:15

Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin at a meeting on Monday with the newly appointed head of the EU delegation in Moscow, Roland Galharague, notified the diplomat of the need to fully comply with the terms of the grain deal, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a news release.

"The need for the comprehensive implementation of the package agreement was emphasized, which includes both the Black Sea initiative for the export of Ukrainian food by sea, and, on equal footing, a memorandum of understanding between Russia and the UN Secretariat on promoting Russian foods and fertilizers to world markets," the news release reads.

The two men also discussed food security and other issues on the international agenda. The meeting took place at Galharague’s initiative.