Putin signs law on CFE Treaty denunciation

29 May. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a law on the denunciation of the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE) by Moscow.

The relevant document is published at the official legal information portal.

Earlier, the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Russian Federation Council has supported a bill on the denunciation of the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe at a meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov.

The CFE Treaty was signed in Paris in 1990 by representatives of 16 NATO member states and six Warsaw Pact members. In 1999, an updated version of the treaty was signed at the Istanbul OSCE summit to reflect the dissolution of the Warsaw Pact and the expansion of NATO. In 2007, Putin signed a decree suspending the country's participation in the CFE until NATO countries ratified the adaptation agreement and begin implementing their obligations under the document.