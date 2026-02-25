Vestnik Kavkaza

Ilham Aliyev attends opening of Khojaly Genocide Memorial

Справедливость Ходжалам
© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their family members participated in the inaguration of the Khojaly Genocide Memorial in the town of Khojaly on February 26.

The head of state laid a wreath at the Memorial.

Afterward, the head of state, the First Lady, and family members toured the Memorial and met with representatives of the Khojaly district community.

Today marks the 34th anniversary of the night of February 26, 1992, when Armenian nationalists led by Serzh Sargsyan and Seyran Ohanyan, with the support of mercenaries, committed ethnic cleansing in the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly. The organizers and perpetrators of the war crime in Khojaly still remain unpunished.

