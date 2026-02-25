Turkish, Israeli, Pakistani and US embassies honor memory of Khojaly tragedy victims

The Khojaly massacre has marked a dark stain on the conscience of humanity, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Birol Akgün said in a post on the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide.

"With deep sorrow, we honor the memory of the victims of the genocide committed by Armenians on February 26, 1992, in the Azerbaijani city of Khojaly. This genocide remains a dark stain in human history. We mourn with profound grief the 613 innocent lives lost in Khojaly," Birol Akgün said.

The Israeli Embassy in Baku has expressed its condolences to the people of Azerbaijan on the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly tragedy.

"On behalf of the Embassy, we extend our sincere condolences to the people of Azerbaijan and to the families of the victims of the Khojaly tragedy," the embassy said.

Islamabad honors the memory of the victims of the Khojaly tragedy, Ambassador of Pakistan to Azerbaijan Qasim Mohiuddin said.

"Today, together with our brotherly Azerbaijani people, we honor the memory of all innocent victims of the Khojaly genocide," Qasim Mohiuddin said.

The U.S. Embassy in Azerbaijan has shared a social media post on the Khojaly genocide.