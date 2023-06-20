What do we know about new Turkmen city Arkadag?

20 Jun. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The city of Arkadag will be opened in Turkmenistan on June 29, according to the Turkmen Cabinet of Ministers.

Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov took part in the celebrations marking the laying of the second phase of Arkadag's construction.

The city's opening is timed to coincide with the celebration of Kurban Bayramı (Eid al-Adha). The President signed a decree on celebration of Kurban Bayramı on June 28-30.

The construction of the city was initiated by Berdimuhamedov and began in 2019. Construction was planned to be carried out in two stages. 336 buildings were completed as part of the first stage, including residential buildings, public, educational, medical and cultural facilities, sports facilities and engineering systems.

Why Arkadag?

The city was named in honor of former President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, whose nickname is Arkadag. Uniquely among Turkmen cities, Arkadag is by law designated a "city of state importance".

Arkadag will be Turkmenistan's first "smart city".