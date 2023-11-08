Azerbaijan celebrates Victory Day

8 Nov. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani people mark the third anniversary of the victory in the second Karabakh war.

Shusha was liberated from Armenian occupation on November 8, 2020, during the second Karabakh war of Azerbaijan. The liberation of Shusha was the culmination of the 44-day second Karabakh war. By the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev dated December 3, 2020, November 8 is annually marked as Victory Day in Azerbaijan.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has shared a photo on his official social media accounts on the occasion of 8 November - Victory Day.

"Shusha is free now! We have returned to Shusha! We have won this historic victory on the battlefield. 8 November 2020 will forever remain in the history of Azerbaijan. This history will live forever. This is the day of our glorious victory!" Ilham Aliyev said.

First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on the Victory Day.

"I congratulate everyone on the Victory Day, which turned into the triumph of our national pride! May Allah rest the souls of our martyrs in peace! May Allah the Almighty protect our people and Motherland!" the post reads.

On the occasion of Victory Day, marches of servicemen accompanied by military orchestras have been held in various streets and avenues of Baku. The National Anthem of Azerbaijan was played before the marches. Marches have been held on 4 routes:

The first route - Heydar Aliyev Palace, BulBul Avenue, Nizami Cinema Center, Neftyanik Avenue, Azadliq Square, Amay Shopping Center.

Second route - Martyrs Alley, Flame Towers complex, Icherisheher metro station, Fortress Gates, Azerbaijan State Puppet Theater, Azneft circle, Bahram Gur monument.

The third route - Gazanfar Musabekov Park, Abdurrahman bay Hagverdiyev Street, Huseyn Javid Avenue, Huseyn Javid Park, Parliament Avenue, Martyrs Alley.

The fourth route - Olympic Star Sports and Entertainment Center, Samad Vurgun Street, Officers Park, Baku State Circus, Heydar Aliyev Palace, Nasimi Monument.

In addition, military marches accompanied by military orchestras are also held in Ganja, Barda, Fuzuli, Lachin and Zangilan district along certain routes.