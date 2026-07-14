Ankara condemns Houthi strikes on Saudi Arabia

Türkiye has strongly condemned a missile attack launched by Yemen’s Houthi group against southern Saudi Arabia, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

“We condemn in the strongest terms the missile attack launched by the Houthis against the southern region of Saudi Arabia,” the ministry said.

Ankara said the attack violated Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and posed a serious threat to regional security and stability.

“We once again reaffirm our full solidarity with Saudi Arabia in the face of this attack,” the ministry said.

The ministry also repeated Türkiye’s call on all parties to refrain from steps that could further escalate tensions in the region.

Houthis said they shot down a Saudi-operated reconnaissance drone on July 14, a day after an exchange of hostilities erupted between the two sides for the first time in years. It came a day after the Houthis accused Saudi Arabia of attacking rebel-held Sanaa airport and retaliated with strikes targeting an airport in the kingdom - the biggest exchange of fire since a 2022 truce.