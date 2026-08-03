Syrian Airlines to resume flights to Moscow

Syrian Airlines will resume regular flights to Moscow on August 16, the carrier's press service announced.

Services between the Syrian and Russian capitals — Damascus and Moscow — are set to restart.

Flights will begin operating on August 16, the press service said.

"Flights to the Russian capital will begin on August 16",

Syrian Airlines said.

Tickets are now available for booking on the airline's official website and mobile app, with direct payment options.

Air travel between Russia and several Middle Eastern destinations, including Syria, had been complicated by the regional escalation.