Large forest fire breaks out in resort town of Muğla

A major wildfire has broken out in Türkiye's Muğla province, home to popular resorts including Bodrum, Marmaris, Fethiye, and Dalaman.

The fire started near the Kadıköy neighbourhood in the Yatağan district, Turkish media reported.

"The fire, which started in agricultural land, quickly spread to the forested area under the influence of strong winds",

Habertürk reported.

Firefighters and forestry crews are battling the blaze from both the ground and the air, with the main priority being to prevent it from spreading to new areas amid high temperatures and strong winds.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Forest fires are common in Muğla during the summer, fuelled by heat and strong winds