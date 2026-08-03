Vestnik Kavkaza

Yerevan denies plans for EU illegal migrant center

Yerevan denies plans for EU illegal migrant center
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Armenian authorities have refuted reports that a detention centre for illegal migrants from the EU could be set up in the country.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ani Badalyan said Yerevan had not received any such proposal and that the issue had not been discussed.

The statement came after Italian media reported that during today's EU Council meeting Italy plans to propose opening centres for illegal migrants in third countries, including Armenia.

"We haven't received such an offer; this issue hasn't been discussed with us",

Badalyan said.

Other countries reportedly on the list include Uzbekistan, Egypt, Montenegro, and several others.

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