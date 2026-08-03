Türkiye urges to reduce tensions in Black Sea

Türkiye on Tuesday expressed “serious concern” over attacks targeting civilian vessels in the Black Sea, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

Yesterday, the Turkish-owned civilian vessels Yasar and Nadezhda were attacked by unmanned aerial vehicles upon leaving the Port of Novorossiysk on Monday evening. A number of crew members, including Turkish citizens, were injured in the attacks.

"The safety and security of our citizens is our highest priority, and their condition is being closely monitored," the ministry said.

Calling on all parties in the Black Sea, the statement urged them to "implement concrete measures" to ensure navigational safety, TASS reported.