Azerbaijani FM notes importance of TRIPP project

The TRIPP (“Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity”) project is of particular importance for the region, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at the meeting in Baku with Swiss Federal Councillor and Head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ignazio Cassis.

The minister noted that important confidence-building steps have been taken over the past year within the framework of the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process.

Physical construction works on the 42-km section of the Zangezur corridor passing through Armenia are expected to begin in 2026 as part of the TRIPP project.