Armenia not seeks to create tension in relations with Russia, Mirzoyan says

According to Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, Yerevan has no desire to create tension in its interactions with Russia.

The Armenian authorities do not want tension in Russian-Armenian relations, not only in direct dialogue but also in multilateral formats, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated.

He emphasized that Yerevan is committed to resolving any emerging issues in a sound, constructive atmosphere.

The diplomat clarified that there is a perception that current problems with Armenian exports to Russia are due to difficulties in bilateral relations, the upcoming Armenian parliamentary elections, or Yerevan's attempts to get closer to the EU.