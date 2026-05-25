Vestnik Kavkaza

Armenia not seeks to create tension in relations with Russia, Mirzoyan says

Armenia not seeks to create tension in relations with Russia, Mirzoyan says
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

According to Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, Yerevan has no desire to create tension in its interactions with Russia.

The Armenian authorities do not want tension in Russian-Armenian relations, not only in direct dialogue but also in multilateral formats, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated.

He emphasized that Yerevan is committed to resolving any emerging issues in a sound, constructive atmosphere.

The diplomat clarified that there is a perception that current problems with Armenian exports to Russia are due to difficulties in bilateral relations, the upcoming Armenian parliamentary elections, or Yerevan's attempts to get closer to the EU.

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