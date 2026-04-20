Armenia ready to develop ties with Israel

Yerevan expressed its readiness to expand cooperation with Tel Aviv in its congratulatory message on Israel's Independence Day.

According to a statement published on the Armenian Foreign Ministry's official account on the social media platform X, the Republic of Armenia wants to develop relations with Israel

The Foreign Ministry congratulated the Israeli authorities and people on Independence Day.

"Armenia is ready to expand ties and explore new opportunities for cooperation,”

– the statement of the Armenian MFA reads.

According to the Hebrew calendar, Israel's Independence Day is celebrated on the 5th of Iyar (or on a nearby date if Iyar 5 falls on a Saturday or Friday). In 2026, the holiday is on April 22.