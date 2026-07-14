Armenia starts US 'Trump Route' ratification process

The Armenian government has included on the agenda of its July 16 meeting the ratification of the Framework Agreement on Strategic Cooperation with the United States on the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) project.

Under the non-reportable draft decision, the government proposes approving the draft law on the ratification of the agreement.

"The draft decision also provides for referring the agreement to the Constitutional Court to determine whether the obligations enshrined in it are in conformity with the Constitution of Armenia. If the Constitutional Court finds the agreement's provisions to be consistent with the Constitution, the government's legislative initiative will be submitted to the National Assembly in accordance with the established procedure," the draft decision reads.

Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan will be appointed as the government's representative before the Constitutional Court.

The framework agreement was signed in Washington on June 1 and in Yerevan on June 4.