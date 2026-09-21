Armenian intelligence chief heads to Baku, media reports

Kristine Grigoryan, head of Armenia’s Foreign Intelligence Service, has flown to Azerbaijan to attend the 4th Baku Security Forum, Armenian media reported.

Armenian Foreign Intelligence Service chief Kristine Grigoryan will visit Azerbaijan today, Melania Harutyunyan, spokeswoman for the Armenian prime minister, said.

She noted that the head of Armenia’s intelligence service would take part in the 4th Baku Security Forum.

Armenian news outlet NEWS.am reports that a Gulfstream G450 aircraft operated by FlyOne flew from the Armenian capital’s Zvartnots airport to Baku today.

The aircraft departed at 7 a.m. and landed 50 minutes later. Grigoryan is expected to return today at 9:40 p.m., the report said.