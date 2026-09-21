US denies entry to Iranian journalists for UN General Assembly

U.S. authorities have not issued visas to Iranian journalists from President Masoud Pezeshkian’s press pool who were set to cover the UN General Assembly session in New York, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei has said

He accused Washington of attempting to conceal the truth and trample on the right to freedom of speech.

"When an administration slams its doors shut - even on American journalists it happens to dislike - and bars foreign reporters, including the Iranian president’s media team, whose voices it would rather silence, it is not managing access; it is trying to hide the truth and further its misinformation campaign by trampling on the right of access to information," Baghaei said.

The diplomat noted that "a nation that once took pride in tearing down the Iron Curtain now finds itself standing behind one of its own.".