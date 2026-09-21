Vestnik Kavkaza

Fire opened outside school in Turkey, pupils wounded

Polis
© Photo: Maria Utkina/ Vestnik Kavkaza

A student opened fire in front of their high school in Turkey's western province of ​Manisa early on Tuesday, wounding at least 11 other pupils, Turkish Justice Minister ‌Akin Gurlek said.

The local governor's ​office has said ​the attack took ⁠place at around 8:00 a.m. (05:00 GMT) at the Inci Uzmez Vocational and Technical Anatolian High School ​in the Turgutlu district.

Police and medical teams were dispatched to the area after a report of gunfire near Inci Uzmez Vocational and Technical Anatolian High School, the governor’s office said.

The people affected were taken to the nearest medical facilities, while a suspect believed to have opened fire was arrested and taken into custody, it added.

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