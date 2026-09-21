Fire opened outside school in Turkey, pupils wounded

A student opened fire in front of their high school in Turkey's western province of Manisa early on Tuesday, wounding at least 11 other pupils, Turkish Justice Minister Akin Gurlek said.
The local governor's office has said the attack took place at around 8:00 a.m. (05:00 GMT) at the Inci Uzmez Vocational and Technical Anatolian High School in the Turgutlu district.
Police and medical teams were dispatched to the area after a report of gunfire near Inci Uzmez Vocational and Technical Anatolian High School, the governor’s office said.
The people affected were taken to the nearest medical facilities, while a suspect believed to have opened fire was arrested and taken into custody, it added.