Fire opened outside school in Turkey, pupils wounded

A student opened fire in front of their high school in Turkey's western province of ​Manisa early on Tuesday, wounding at least 11 other pupils, Turkish Justice Minister ‌Akin Gurlek said.

The local governor's ​office has said ​the attack took ⁠place at around 8:00 a.m. (05:00 GMT) at the Inci Uzmez Vocational and Technical Anatolian High School ​in the Turgutlu district.

Police and medical teams were dispatched to the area after a report of gunfire near Inci Uzmez Vocational and Technical Anatolian High School, the governor’s office said.

The people affected were taken to the nearest medical facilities, while a suspect believed to have opened fire was arrested and taken into custody, it added.