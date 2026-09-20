Another tanker attacked in Strait of Hormuz

A merchant vessel was struck by an unidentified projectile in the Strait of Hormuz, leaving two crew members with minor injuries, the UK Maritime Trade Operations reported.

"Two crew members sustained minor injuries. The vessel continued to its next port of call under its own power. No environmental damage has been reported at this time",

UKMTO said.

The tanker's critical systems remain intact and it does not require towing. The vessel's name, flag, and ownership remain unknown, and an investigation is underway.

Commercial shipping traffic through the strait is currently 90% below pre‑conflict levels.