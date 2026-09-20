Over 1,840 hectares of liberated territories in Azerbaijan cleared of mines in one week

ANAMA specialists cleared more than 1,840 hectares of Azerbaijan's liberated territories between September 14 and 20, discovering and neutralizing over a thousand pieces of ordnance.

During the period, 65 anti‑tank mines, 204 anti‑personnel mines, and 745 items of unexploded ordnance were found and neutralised.

Operations covered Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Shusha, Khojavend, Lachin, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan, as well as several villages in Gazakh district.

The work was carried out jointly by ANAMA, the Defence Ministry, the Emergency Situations Ministry, five local organisations, and one non-governmental organization.