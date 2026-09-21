Iranian president leaves for New York

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian left Tehran for New York on Tuesday morning to attend the 81st UN General Assembly (UNGA) meeting, the world most prestigious assembly that convene leaders together there.

During this visit, in addition to addressing the UN General Assembly, Pezeshkian will meet and hold high-profile talks with the leaders of several countries attending the UNGA and will also hold meetings with influential political and cultural groups and figures.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in New York ahead of Pezeshkian on Monday.

“This visit takes place against the backdrop of an unjust war unleashed against us by the United States. We remain in a situation that can be characterized as a state of war. Our primary goal is to use this major international platform to defend the rights and interests of the Iranian people,” Araghchi said.

The 81st session of the UN General Assembly is being held under the theme “Restoring Trust, Managing Transformation: A United Nations That Delivers for All.”

The high-level general debate is scheduled for September 22-26 and September 28 in New York, bringing together world leaders to discuss major international challenges.

The session’s agenda also includes high-level meetings on climate action, development, sea-level rise, pandemic preparedness and other global issues.