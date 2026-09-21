Vestnik Kavkaza

Uzbek President praises State Duma elections results

Uzbek President praises State Duma elections results
© Photo: Website of President of the Russian Federation

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev warmly congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone on the successful conduct of the State Duma elections, the Kremlin press service reported.

"President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev offered his warm greetings to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin on the successful elections <…>," the press service said.

In addition, "it was noted that the high turnover and the outcome of the elections confirm Russian citizens' unconditional support of the President's course for the country's dynamic socioeconomic development and protection of national interests."

"Vladimir Putin and Shavkat Mirziyoyev also discussed topical issues of the allied relations between Russia and Uzbekistan," the statement said.

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