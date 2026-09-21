Azerbaijan considers ensuring international peace and security its priority - Aliyev

Azerbaijan considers ensuring international peace and security, strengthening mutual trust among states and expanding cooperation among its key priorities, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the participants of the 4th Baku Security Forum.

"Our country attaches great importance to promoting dialogue on security issues and expanding mutually beneficial cooperation through various international and regional platforms," Ilham Aliyev said.

The head of state noted that of particular concern is the use of modern technologies and new capabilities to expand the operational scope of terrorism, as its expands the financial resources of terrorist networks and facilitates the recruitment of new supporters.

"To ensure security effectively, it is vital not only to combat existing threats and address their consequences, but also to identify risks in advance and prevent them in a timely manner," Ilham Aliyev said.

To this end, strengthening mutual trust among states, developing professional ties between security agencies, and enhancing the effectiveness of information exchange are of paramount importance, the Azerbaijani leader stressed.