Iran plans to sell vessels seized in Hormuz

Iran said that U.S. and Israeli-linked commercial vessels seized during the war in the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf will be sold with the proceeds distributed to families affected by the conflict.

Hassan Abdollianpour, head of the judiciary’s Center for Lawyers, said a number of U.S. and Israeli vessels had been seized in the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf “under judicial rulings”.

“The proceeds from the sale of these vessels will be used for individuals and families affected by the recent war,” Abdollianpour said.

Experts had begun assessing damage caused by U.S. attacks in the southern Hormozgan province and surrounding areas, he added.