Vestnik Kavkaza

Ilham Aliyev simplifies visa regulations for FIFA U-15 World Championship

Ilham Aliyev simplifies visa regulations for FIFA U-15 World Championship
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree regarding the simplification of visa procedures for foreigners and stateless persons arriving in Azerbaijan in connection with the first FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival for boys.

According to the decree, foreigners and stateless persons arriving in Azerbaijan in connection with the inaugural FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival - and who present any of the documents specified in Part 2 of the decree - may obtain visas at the international airports of Azerbaijan between September 22 and November 5, 2026.

One of the following documents shall serve as the basis for visa issuance:

  • - An official invitation letter from the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA);
  • - a document confirming accreditation through the electronic registration system in accordance with the FIFA relevant rules.
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