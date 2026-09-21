Ilham Aliyev simplifies visa regulations for FIFA U-15 World Championship

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree regarding the simplification of visa procedures for foreigners and stateless persons arriving in Azerbaijan in connection with the first FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival for boys.

According to the decree, foreigners and stateless persons arriving in Azerbaijan in connection with the inaugural FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival - and who present any of the documents specified in Part 2 of the decree - may obtain visas at the international airports of Azerbaijan between September 22 and November 5, 2026.

One of the following documents shall serve as the basis for visa issuance: