Russia's trading partners reject US 'sanctions from hell' - Peskov

The U.S. law imposing sanctions on Russia’s oil and gas exports, which the press has described as "hellish sanctions," does not contribute to reviving bilateral relations or furthering the Ukrainian settlement, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"This does not contribute to reviving our relations and is unlikely to contribute to more successful progress toward a Ukrainian settlement," Peskov said.

According to him, Russia’s trading partners have expressed their complete rejection of such a policy toward the country as the imposition of U.S. "sanctions from hell".

"We are in constant contact with our trading partners. You have already heard statements in which they assessed such possible secondary restrictions. They are all unanimous in their complete rejection of this policy," Peskov said.

He noted that Russia has largely adapted to the sanctions and has also found ways to reduce the negative effects of their implementation.