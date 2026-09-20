Trump considered attacking Houthis - media

The USA came close to launching attacks on Yemen's Houthi movement last weekend, according to two US officials cited by Axios.

President Donald Trump gave serious consideration to striking the Houthis but ultimately decided against it, facing a choice between backing ally Saudi Arabia or avoiding deeper US involvement in another Middle East conflict.

Trump met senior advisers on September 19-20 to discuss potential strikes on Houthi positions, officials said. According to the New York Times reports, Trump decided to delay the strikes just as military command had finalized target lists and the military was preparing aircraft for the operation.