Another 59 families return to liberated territories of Azerbaijan

Today, another group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) of 284 people has arrived in Azerbaijan's Khankendi city, Khojaly and Aghdara districts as part of the Great Return program.

At this stage, 3 families, or 13 people, were relocated to the city of Khankendi; 5 families, or 22 people, to the Karkijahan settlement of Khankendi; 7 families, or 31 people, to the village of Tazabina in the Khojaly district; 5 families, or 22 people, to Khanyurdu; 2 families, or 10 people, to Khanabad; 1 family, or 4 people, to Ballija; 4 families, or 14 people, to Vangli in the Aghdara district; 4 families, or 11 people, to Chapar; 4 families, or 9 people, to Ashaghi Oratagh; and 24 families, or 148 people, to Shukurbayli in the Jabrayil district.

These families had been temporarily residing in various parts of the country, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums and administrative buildings.

Residents returning to their native lands expressed their gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive care and support provided by the state. They also expressed their gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation, as well as to the heroic soldiers and officers.