US and Georgian Defence Ministries hold several meetings

Representatives of Georgia's and the US defence agencies have held a series of meetings in Tbilisi, the Georgian Defence Ministry reported.

The talks addressed the security situation, regional challenges, and prospects for developing bilateral defence cooperation.

US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Andrew Loomis met with Georgian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Irakli Chikovani to discuss the long‑standing joint participation of Georgian and US personnel in international missions and exercises.

Loomis also held talks with First Deputy Defence Minister Paata Patiashvili and Deputy Commander of the Defence Forces Irakli Chichinadze.

Georgian officials stressed the significance of the visit for strengthening defence ties.