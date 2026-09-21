Lavrov and Rubio to meet in New York on Wednesday

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio are expected to hold a meeting in New York on September 23, Director of the Department of International Organizations of the Russian Foreign Ministry Kirill Logvinov said.

"As far as I know, a meeting between Sergey Lavrov and Marco Rubio is scheduled for September 23," Kirill Logvinov said.

When asked about the prospects of Lavrov’s bilateral meetings with other Western officials on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session, he said that "if corresponding requests are received," including from representatives of Western countries, the Russian side will "consider them, taking into account the minister’s agenda in New York."

The diplomat noted that Russia has never shied away from meetings, TASS reported.

The General Debate of the 81st Session of the UN General Assembly commences in New York on Tuesday. In the coming week, almost 130 global leaders will gather at the headquarters of the global organization to present their countries’ views on key international issues and discussions on artificial intelligence and the future of the UN itself.

The General Debate will run through September 26 and conclude with its final addresses on September 28.