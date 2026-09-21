Georgia has always been a reliable US partner, Bochorishvili says

Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili spoke highly of Georgia-US relations at an event held on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

Tbilisi has always been and continues to be a reliable partner for Washington, Georgia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili said.

The diplomat spoke at the annual Concordia Summit on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York, specifically at a panel discussion titled “Southeast Europe and the Black Sea as a Beacon of Stability.”

“The political steps taken by the United States clearly show that Georgia has always been a reliable partner. We have developed a very close partnership with the United States and we are proud of this partnership,”

- Maka Bochorishvili said.

The deputy prime minister stressed that the developments currently taking place in the South Caucasus are of great importance not only for the region itself but also for America. She also recalled Georgia’s contribution to missions conducted by the United States and NATO over a long period.