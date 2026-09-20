Iran proposes regional action plan for Caspian Sea

Iran has proposed a regional action plan to address the falling water level of the Caspian Sea, with the initiative now undergoing technical review by the signatory states of the Framework Convention for the Protection of the Marine Environment of the Caspian Sea.

Tehran's Department of Environment said the plan includes monitoring the Caspian, a measure supported by all littoral states, and has already been submitted to the Convention's Secretariat and member states.

It should be noted that the interim secretariat of the Framework Convention for the Protection of the Marine Environment of the Caspian Sea (the Tehran Convention) is administered by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) in Geneva, Switzerland. During COP7 in Tehran on September 20-23, Iran assumed the rotating chairmanship of the Convention.