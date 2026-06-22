Azerbaijan, Irkutsk Oblast deepen cooperation

The Irkutsk Oblast and Azerbaijan have agreed to develop cooperation. The parties discussed expanding ties in trade and tourism.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Rahman Mustafayev met with Irkutsk Oblast Governor Igor Kobzev. The parties discussed prospects for developing ties.

Kobzev noted the significant potential for developing economic cooperation with Azerbaijan. According to the governor, the Irkutsk Oblast’s ties with the Republic of Azerbaijan are constructive and trusting.

"The plans for friendship and cooperation that were laid out over 30 years ago are being fully realized in the Irkutsk Oblast,”

– Igor Kobzev said.

The head of the Azerbaijani diplomatic mission, Rahman Mustafayev, noted that the development of relations with the regions of the Russian Federation is important for Azerbaijan. In addition, Mustafayev pointed out the tourist attractiveness of the Irkutsk Oblast and Lake Baikal.