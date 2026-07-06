Azerbaijan and US discuss development of Middle Corridor

The development of the Middle Corridor has been discussed between Azerbaijan and the United States, Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said.

"Together with Rovshan Najaf, President of SOCAR, we met with the delegation led by U.S. Senator Steve Daines. The discussion reaffirmed that the Azerbaijan-U.S. strategic partnership continues to advance successfully, driven by the political will of the Presidents of both countries and built on mutual trust," Mikayil Jabbarov said.

According to him, the sides discussed opportunities to expand cooperation in trade and investment, energy, artificial intelligence, the digital economy, critical minerals, and industry.