Vestnik Kavkaza

Israel opposes Turkey's military presence in Syria - Netanyahu

Биньямин Нетаньяху
© Photo: Website of President of the Russian Federation

Israel will not tolerate a Turkish military presence in Syria that threatens it, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

"We will not tolerate a Turkish military buildup in Syria because it threatens Israel. We sent a clear message: don’t. Apparently, they didn’t hear it clearly enough, so we made sure they understood it better," Benjamin Netanyahu said.

Earlier, Netanyahu’s office said that Syria was "close to undermining" the security status quo with Israel by allowing the deployment of Turkish troops at an airbase in the north of the country.

Syria TV reported on Tuesday that Israeli Air Force planes had carried out strikes on a military airfield in the Idlib Governorate. According to the TV channel, the attacks resulted in material damage.

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