Iran ready to gradually move toward US talks - Pezeshkian

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that negotiating with the United States did not mean surrender.

At a conference in Tehran, the head of state stressed the need to defend Iran's territorial integrity, according to a statement posted on his office's website.

According to him, in the process of negotiations, Iran is moving forward step by step at the height of its power and while maintaining wisdom, dignity and expediency.

"Our goals have been to end the war, lift the (anti-Iran naval) blockade, release the country's frozen assets and, then, (hold) nuclear talks," Pezeshkian said.

U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly told top administration envoys to halt their conversations with Iran on Tuesday, local media reported, citing a U.S. official. On Wednesday, Trump announced a "crushing economic operation" on Iran, hours after saying that the situation with Iran is "so good."