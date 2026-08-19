US launching crushing economic operation against Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced an unprecedented "economic warfare and isolation" against Iran.

"No one has given the Islamic Republic of Iran a greater opportunity to make a deal than me. Tragically, for them, they have failed to take it. Therefore, today, I am announcing the most crushing economic operation ever taken against any country," Trump said.

According to him, this will be economic warfare and isolation on an unprecedented scale.

The U.S. leader warned countries and companies that assist Tehran of severe economic consequences.