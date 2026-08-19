Yerevan intends to establish trade with Baku within 5 years

Armenia intends to establish trade with Azerbaijan within the next five years as part of the institutionalization of peace, reads the draft program of the Armenian government for 2026-2031.

"In order to institutionalize and strengthen peace, the Government will continue to work on the signing and ratification of the agreement 'On the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan,' continuing work on the delimitation and demarcation of the state border with Azerbaijan, as well as intensifying contacts between civil society, the business communities of Armenia and Azerbaijan, and bilateral trade," the document reads.

The document is included in the government agenda and published on the website.