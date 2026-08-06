Azerbaijan implements hundreds of projects in liberated territories in six months

In the first half of 2026, Azerbaijan spent 1.064 billion manats on the restoration of Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur, representing 30.4% of the annual budget allocated for the region.

Most of the projects completed during this period focused on the social sector, with 182 new facilities commissioned. Transport infrastructure accounted for 76 projects, water management and land reclamation had 36 projects, while energy and industry accounted for 11, defence and law enforcement for 19, and 16 other facilities were also built.

Transport projects proved the most expensive, receiving nearly half of the funds (505.2 million manats), while social projects required 400.5 million manats.

In 2025, nearly 4.5 billion manats were allocated from the state budget for Karabakh's restoration, with 3.781 billion (84.9%) earmarked for targeted financing. Another 334 million (7.5%) came from the reserve fund, and 276.3 million (6.2%) were state capital investments.

The local population in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur is approaching 90,000 and continues to grow, driven by progress in housing and labour infrastructure.

This is the result of the "Great Return" programme, which has accelerated significantly: while a year ago dozens of families returned, now hundreds of former IDP families are moving back as settlements are restored across the liberated areas.