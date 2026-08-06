Baku and Tehran sign sports cooperation plan

Azerbaijan and Iran have signed a sports cooperation plan following talks in Baku, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Youth and Sports announced.

The document was signed by Minister Farid Gayibov and his Iranian counterpart Ahmad Donyamali during their meeting in the Azerbaijani capital.

The two ministers discussed cooperation in youth and sports, including experience‑sharing and reciprocal visits.

An action plan for 2026-2028 was also signed to implement the existing memorandum of understanding between the two ministries.