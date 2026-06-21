Azerbaijan presents oil tanker to Turkmenistan

A ceremony presenting the “Dostlug” oil tanker was held with the participation of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

The “Dostlug” oil tanker, gifted by Azerbaijan to Turkmenistan, was built at the Baku Shipyard. The tanker has an overall length of 141 meters, a width of 16.9 meters, and a draft of 4.54 meters. With a deadweight of 7,875 tons, its construction not only demonstrates the development of Azerbaijan’s shipbuilding industry but also contributes to strengthening Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan friendly relations.

Currently, construction of 11 ships is underway at the shipyard, while 6 ships are in the design stage.