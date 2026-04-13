Azerbaijan to develop green initiatives in aviation

ICAO and Azerbaijan agreed to support green aviation initiatives to be implemented in Azerbaijan.

Representatives from Azerbaijan participated in an ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organization) symposium. The parties signed an agreement to support the green certification of the Silk Way Cargo Village project.

The agreement includes plans to implement environmental initiatives at Alat Airport.

The ICAO symposium opened in Marrakech. The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Deputy Minister of Transport Samir Mammadov.