US-Iran talks to continue on August 3 - Trump

The United States and Iran are set to resume negotiations on August 3, U.S. President Donald Trump said.

The U.S. president noted said that the U.S. had decided against delivering "a massive attack" on Iran at the request of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, and Iran.

"They knew the extent of the attack because they saw it forming. Now what we’re doing is we’re talking to them in the form of a negotiation. It begins tomorrow afternoon, and we’ll see. We’re all set to go, but when the allies asked to call it off, they got us sort of saying, ‘Well, let’s see.’ And the reason they ask is they think there’s a deal," Trump said.

He also said that a deal has been finalized regarding the Strait of Hormuz, and Iran’s nuclear issue was the next to be settled.

"There’s a deal on Hormuz, and then there will be a deal on the nuclear, or you might call it the denuclearization of Iran. I call it the denuclearization of Iran," Trump said.

The Fars news agency reported earlier, citing a source in the Iranian negotiating team, that there was no agreement on resuming shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, and the previous reports spread on this deal were false.

The Israeli TV Channel 12 reported earlier on August 2 that Trump agreed to cancel the planned powerful strike on Iran after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accepted a compromise proposal by Qatari mediators on resuming the operation of the Strait of Hormuz.