Türkiye successfully counters regional threats and challenges

Türkiye is closely analyzing developments on Cyprus and in the wider region, as well as their potential implications, Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler said.
He underlined that the military readiness status of the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) is being updated in response to developments on the island of Cyprus. The minister noted that the necessary military and political measures continue to be taken against all possible threats.
"In this context, while taking care to preserve the sensitive balance on the island, our military readiness is being meticulously updated to ensure the security of Türkiye and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC),” Yaşar Güler said.