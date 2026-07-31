Iran finds replacement for imported petrochemical industry components

Over the years, the U.S. and its allies tried extensively to sanction Iran’s petrochemicals sector into submission through corporate blacklisting, broker interdiction and secondary restrictions, these efforts appear to have failed, according to senior ACECR official Hamid Saberfarzam.

In 2025, more than 2k parts required by the petrochemical industry which had previously been imported were localized by Academic Center for Education, Culture & Research (ACECR) technologists.

“The technical drawings and final books for these components have also been completed and delivered to the petrochemical industry, paving the way for their mass production by domestic manufacturers,” Saberfarzam said.

Iran’s petrochemicals breakthrough is just one component of its “Resistance Economy” ideology, which promotes self-sufficiency across key strategic sectors including: