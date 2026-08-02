5-magnitude earthquake strikes Egypt

A 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck Egypt’s northeastern Ismailia province early Monday, according to Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

AFAD said the quake struck at 3 a.m. local time (00:00GMT) at a depth of 5.47 km.

Egyptian local media reported that it was felt in several cities, including the capital Cairo, with no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The Egyptian Red Crescent said it had not received any reports of injuries or damage so far. It urged residents to avoid old or visibly cracked buildings.

Egypt’s Health Ministry activated its emergency response plan and placed hospitals on maximum alert.