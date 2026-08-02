Iran-Oman talks on Strait of Hormuz nearing completion - Araghchi

Negotiations between Iran and Oman on issues of the navigation in the Strait of Hormuz are nearing completion, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

At the beginning of today’s government meeting, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi presented a report on the current state of the talks between Iran and Oman. He noted progress in the negotiations and stated that the talks are at the final stage and nearing completion.

The Fars agency reported earlier that Iran had not given its permission to opening the Strait of Hormuz while reports by the Israeli N12 television channel claiming that Tehran has accepted a proposal by Qatari mediators to resume the waterway’s operation have nothing to do with reality.