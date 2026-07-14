Azerbaijani and Slovak leaders review construction progress in Bash Garvand village

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Slovak Republic Peter Pellegrini inspected construction progress in Bash Garvand village of Aghdam district on July 14, according to the press office of the President of Azerbaijan.

The Presidents of Azerbaijan and Slovakia were briefed on the developments in Bash Garvand village, AzerTAc reported.

The leaders laid the foundation stone of the Milan Rastislav Štefánik Secondary School, designed for 840 students.

The school will include 35 classrooms, technology, military training, and computer rooms, a library, and physics, biology, and chemistry laboratories. It will also feature an assembly hall, a sports hall, a canteen, and other educational facilities.

The school grounds will include a sports field with a running track for both students and local residents, as well as playgrounds, recreation areas, and green spaces.

Solar panels will be installed to supply electricity to the school.

The two heads of state also visited a newly built house in the village.

The village, which covers nearly 480 hectares, is being developed in two phases. The first phase covers more than 200 hectares and provides for the construction of 851 detached houses for 3,703 residents.

President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone of the village on December 24, 2023. Bash Garvand village is located on the right side of the Barda-Aghdam highway, 18 kilometers from Aghdam city. Slovak companies are participating in the construction of the Bash Garvand village, while the school itself is being built as a gift from Slovakia to Azerbaijan.