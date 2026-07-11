Baku-European Commission ties improving - Ilham Aliyev

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev spoke about Azerbaijan's relations with the European Commission and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe at the opening ceremony of the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum.

"If Azerbaijan leaves the Council of Europe completely, no one in the country will even notice that. So being there or not being there doesn't change a lot here," Ilham Aliyev said.

The head of state emphasized that Azerbaijan is not looking for confrontation, especially when the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe and the European Parliament is attacking the country regularly.

According to him, certain corrupt figures, including former judge of the International Court Luis Ocampo, who acknowledged that the money was coming from Russian-Armenian oligarch.